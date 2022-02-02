Today's Games David Gough David Gough Author email Feb 2, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Boys BasketballPasquotank at Manteo, 7:30 p.m.First Flight at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.Washington County at Perquimans, 7:30 p.m.Girls BasketballCamden at John A. Holmes, 5:30 p.m.First Flight at Northeastern, 6 p.m.Pasquotank at Manteo, 6 p.m.WrestlingCurrituck at Union Pines, third round of 3A NCHSAA playoffs, 5:30 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Northeastern Flight Aeronautics Sport Basketball Washington County Wrestling A. Holmes Playoff David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesHanig: Construction to start on long-delayed Mid-Currituck Bridge in 2023Bertie man arrested in shooting death of Edenton man in ECCurrituck Animal Control seizes 61 dogs, charges kennel owner with 78 animal welfare violationsMoyock man charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of minorThai native, UNC grad AoA's new gallery managerCPA: City needs to switch auditors, upgrade software to fix financial accounting woesFolwell report critical of Chowan HospitalEx-volunteer Sawyer announces bid for ECPPS school boardCamden seeks new grant for high school project that could halve county's cost'This is a crisis': ER doctor warns of blood shortage Images