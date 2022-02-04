Today's Games David Gough David Gough Author email Feb 4, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Boys BasketballCamden at Hertford Co., 7:00Currituck at Pasquotank, 7:30Northeastern at Manteo, 7:30John A. Holmes at First Flight, 7:30Tarboro at Perquimans, 7:30Lawrence Academy at Albemarle School, 7:30Girls BasketballTarboro at Perquimans, 6:00Northeastern at Manteo, 6:00Camden at Hertford County, 6:00First Flight at John A. Holmes, 6:00Currituck at Pasquotank, 6:00Lawrence Academy at Albemarle School, 6:00 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesHanig: Construction to start on long-delayed Mid-Currituck Bridge in 2023Currituck Animal Control seizes 61 dogs, charges kennel owner with 78 animal welfare violationsPoor leadership causing EMS personnel shortageCorrections officer at PCI collapses, dies after responding to incident16 years after failed referendum, Currituck to explore unified gov't againMoyock man charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of minorNew London calling: Boose to attend Coast Guard AcademyAtkins declares candidacy for sheriffThai native, UNC grad AoA's new gallery managerCity pauses search for permanent city manager Images