...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM EDT
FOR NORTHWESTERN CAMDEN...NORTHWESTERN PASQUOTANK...WESTERN
PERQUIMANS...SOUTHEASTERN GATES...CENTRAL CURRITUCK AND NORTH CENTRAL
CHOWAN COUNTIES...
At 803 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near South Mills to 7 miles west of Morgans Corner to
Hobbsville, moving southeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.
SOURCE...Trained weather spotters.
IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect considerable
tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,
roofs, and outbuildings.
These severe storms will be near...
South Mills and Morgans Corner around 810 PM EDT.
Elizabeth City and Winfall around 835 PM EDT.
Hertford and Chapanoke around 840 PM EDT.
Camden and Elizabeth City State University around 845 PM EDT.
Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include
Gliden, Horseshoe, Pierceville, Peach, Parkville, Tar Corner,
Nicanor, Gregory, Pasquotank and Beach Springs.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency.
They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in
Wakefield.
Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread
significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately
likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of
a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant
property damage.
&&
TORNADO...POSSIBLE;
THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Weather Alert
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of northeast North Carolina, including the
following counties, Camden, Currituck and Pasquotank.
* WHEN...Until 900 PM EDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 551 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of
rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Grandy, Weeksville, Old Trap, Shiloh, Bertha, Poplar Branch,
Goose Creek, Texas, Aydlett, Riddle, Jarvisburg, Bartlett and
Taylors Beach.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&