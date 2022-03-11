HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Albemarle School at Mattamuskeet, 4 p.m.

Perquimans at John A. Holmes, 7 p.m.

Softball

Perquimans at John A. Holmes, 6 p.m.


Girls Soccer

Perquimans at John A. Holmes 5 p.m.

Currituck vs. East Carteret, Brittany Gillette Soccer Complex Field in Wilson, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Northeastern at Riverside-Martin, 4 p.m.