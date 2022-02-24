HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

NCHSAA State Playoffs, Second Round

Class 2A

Northeastern at Hertford County, 7:30 p.m.

Class 1A

Perquimans at Wilson Prep, TBA

Girls Basketball

NCHSAA State Playoffs, Second Round


Class 2A

Northeastern at North Lenoir, TBA

Class 1A

Perquimans at Vance Charter, TBA

COLLEGE

Women’s Basketball

Eastern Metro Athletic Conference, Semifinal

Mid-Atlantic Christian vs. Apprentice School, 6 p.m.