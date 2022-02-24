Today's Games David Gough David Gough Author email Feb 24, 2022 54 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HIGH SCHOOLBoys BasketballNCHSAA State Playoffs, Second RoundClass 2ANortheastern at Hertford County, 7:30 p.m.Class 1APerquimans at Wilson Prep, TBAGirls BasketballNCHSAA State Playoffs, Second RoundClass 2ANortheastern at North Lenoir, TBAClass 1APerquimans at Vance Charter, TBACOLLEGEWomen’s BasketballEastern Metro Athletic Conference, SemifinalMid-Atlantic Christian vs. Apprentice School, 6 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesHertford woman charged with practicing dentistry without licenseOur kind of meatup: My Corner Butcher opens in ECCurrituck man wins $2M in NC Lottery scratch-off gameHertford woman charged with practicing dentistry without licenseCounty, state officials discuss excessive speeding on Millpond RoadLoraAnn Etheridge BarcliftParrish takes first solo flightCrowded beach: Residents seeking limits on horse toursFire on the water: Boat catches fire, sinks at EC marinaSheriff, DPS probe death of inmate at PCI Images