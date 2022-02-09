Today's Games David Gough David Gough Author email Feb 9, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HIGH SCHOOLBoys’ BasketballManteo at Currituck, 7:30 p.m.Camden at Pasquotank, 7:30 p.m.Girls’ BasketballManteo at Currituck, 6 p.m.Camden at Pasquotank, 6 p.m.COLLEGEMen’s BasketballMid-Atlantic Christian at Apprentice School, 7 p.m.Lincoln (Pa.) at Elizabeth City State, 7:30 p.m.Women’s BasketballLincoln (Pa.) at Elizabeth City State, 5:30 p.m.Mid-Atlantic Christian at Apprentice School, TBA Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesCorrections officer at PCI collapses, dies after responding to incident16 years after failed referendum, Currituck to explore unified gov't againPoor leadership causing EMS personnel shortageKin' Folk Axe offers customers a throwing good timeSix Eagles sign to play collegiate footballPasquotank sheriff files failure-to-appear chargesNew London calling: Boose to attend Coast Guard AcademyEdenton's Downing named to Virginia football staffMansfield remembered for athletic successDecory Lee Images