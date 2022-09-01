Today's Games David Gough David Gough Author email Sep 1, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HIGH SCHOOLFootballRocky Mount at John A. Holmes, 7 p.m.Hickory (Va.) at Currituck, 7 p.m.Boys SoccerNortheastern at Washington, 6 p.m.Girls TennisNortheastern at John A. Holmes, 4 p.m.VolleyballPerquimans at South Creek, 5 p.m.Camden at Pasquotank, 5 p.m.Northeastern at First Flight, 6 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesEC police investigating fatal shooting of local manCamden students return for new year; Stinson replaces Lazar as principal at Grandy PrimaryPetco, Starbucks, church eye EC sitesHerringbone restaurant to open Nov. 19Council eyes hiring Steinburg as city lobbyistTwiddy named Fulbright Fellow, studying in AustraliaCelebrating town and gown: Rivers hosts event for students at parkChowan County Dive Team busy in JulyPasquotank receives $500K grant for Newland park constructionEnd of the line: Camden's Track 1 closes after 42 years Images