Boys Basketball
Hertford Co. at John A. Holmes, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at Pasquotank, 7 p.m.
First Flight at Currituck, 7:30 p.m.
Camden at Manteo, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside-Martin at Perquimans, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball
Riverside-Martin at Perquimans, 6 p.m.
Northeastern at Pasquotank, 6 p.m.
Camden at Manteo, 6 p.m.
Hertford County at John A. Holmes, 6 p.m.
First Flight at Currituck, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE
Baseball
MACU at Carolina University, doubleheader, 12 p.m.