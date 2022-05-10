HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

NCHSAA state playoffs, first round

1A

Jones at Perquimans, 6 p.m.

2A

East Bladen at Camden, 6 p.m.

Northeastern at South Granville, 6 p.m.

Goldsboro at John A. Holmes, 6:30 p.m.

Pasquotank at Franklin Academy, 7 p.m.

3A

Northwood at Currituck, 6 p.m.


Softball

NCHSAA state playoffs, first round

1A

Cape Hatteras at Perquimans, 6 p.m.

2A

Ayden-Grifton at Camden, 6 p.m.

West Craven at John A. Holmes, 6 p.m.

3A

First Flight at Currituck, 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Washington at Perquimans, 5 p.m.

-Game times are subject to change