HIGH SCHOOLBaseballNCHSAA state playoffs, first round1AJones at Perquimans, 6 p.m.2AEast Bladen at Camden, 6 p.m.Northeastern at South Granville, 6 p.m.Goldsboro at John A. Holmes, 6:30 p.m.Pasquotank at Franklin Academy, 7 p.m.3ANorthwood at Currituck, 6 p.m.SoftballNCHSAA state playoffs, first round1ACape Hatteras at Perquimans, 6 p.m.2AAyden-Grifton at Camden, 6 p.m.West Craven at John A. Holmes, 6 p.m.3AFirst Flight at Currituck, 6 p.m.Girls SoccerWashington at Perquimans, 5 p.m.-Game times are subject to change