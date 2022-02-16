Today's Games David Gough David Gough Author email Feb 16, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HIGH SCHOOLBoys BasketballFour Rivers Conference Tournament Semifinal RoundTarboro at Perquimans, 7:30 p.m.Girls BasketballFour Rivers Conference Tournament Semifinal RoundTarboro at Perquimans, 6:30 p.m.COLLEGEMen’s BasketballElizabeth City State at Virginia Union, 7:30 p.m.Women’s BasketballElizabeth City State at Virginia Union, 5:30 p.m.BaseballChowan at Mid-Atlantic Christian, 5 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesCurrituck denies H2OBX owner's request for seasonal housingEC police seek driver in fatal hit-and-runEC police question driver after collision sends man to Va. hospitalWhitehurst seeking open council seat in EC's 2nd WardTwo prosecutors running for district attorney in GOP primaryCamden, Edenton Dollar General stores among 22 stores that paid scanner-error finesCitizens should demand best care from Pasquotank-Camden EMSTrial for second defendant in prison murders scheduled for March 14 in DareEdenton Town Council resolves to move statueIntroducing myself... Images