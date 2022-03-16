Today's Games David Gough David Gough Author email Mar 16, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HIGH SCHOOLBaseballCamden at Bear Grass Charter, 6 p.m.SoftballCamden at Bear Grass Charter, 4:30 p.m.Girls SoccerNortheastern at Camden, 5 p.m.Currituck at John A. Holmes, 5 p.m.Pasquotank at Manteo, 5 p.m.Boys TennisManteo at John A. Holmes, 4 p.m.Track and FieldPasquotank, Currituck, Hertford County at John A. Holmes, 4 p.m.Camden, Northeastern, Manteo at First Flight, 4 p.m.COLLEGEBaseballBucks County Community College at Mid-Atlantic Christian, doubleheader, 12 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesLooking to make a splash: New operator hopes pool reopens in MayHorton charged with assaulting, resisting deputyPAC chair resigns over founder's candidacy for mayorLocal makes gains in competitive cornholeRivers: City denies request for parade permit on one-year anniversary of Brown shootingProposed change to workforce development has leaders concernedEC police investigate after man shot in leg near apartment complexAnti-inflammatory diets help relieve arthritis pain4 GOP congressional hopefuls in District 1 stump in ECPhthisic's biz combines love of art, tech Images