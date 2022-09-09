Today's Games David Gough David Gough Author email Sep 9, 2022 51 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HIGH SCHOOLFootballCamden at Gates, 7 p.m.Norview (Va.) at John A. Holmes, 7 p.m.Currituck at Lake Taylor (Va.), 7 p.m.Perquimans at Portsmouth Christian (Va.), 7 p.m.VolleyballAlbemarle School at Columbia, 5 p.m.Victory Christian vs. Rock Church (Va.), 4 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesECPPS one of 29 low-performing districts in NCHigh School Football | Streak Broken: Pasquotank wins first game since 2019 by beating PerquimansMotorist killed in collision with Camden school bus in CurrituckMan sentenced in EC fed court to 41½ years for child pornMan sentenced in EC to 5 years for bank fraudEC police seek 'armed and dangerous' suspect in recent fatal shootingEC police arrest man on DWI, DWLR chargesTrial of second defendant in failed prison escape to begin Sept. 26NC elections board overrules Currituck on Hanig challengeBertie DSS was reviewed months before allegations Images