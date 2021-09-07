HIGH SCHOOL

Volleyball

John A. Holmes vs. Northeastern at TBA, 4:30 p.m.

Northeast Academy at Albemarle School, 5 p.m.

Camden at Currituck, 6 p.m.

Manteo at First Flight, 6 p.m.

Pasquotank at Hertford County, 6 p.m.

Perquimans at North East Carolina Prep, 6 p.m.

Victory Christian at the Rock Church School (Va.)


Boys Soccer

Gates vs. John A. Holmes at Edenton Purser Soccer Complex, 5 p.m.

Albemarle School at Northeastern, 5 p.m.

Riverside vs. Camden at Camden Community Park, 6 p.m.

Victory Christian at the Rock Church School (Va.)

Girls Tennis

John A. Holmes at Currituck, 4 p.m.

First Flight at Manteo, 4 p.m.

Northeast Academy at Northeastern, 4 p.m.