HIGH SCHOOL
Volleyball
John A. Holmes vs. Northeastern at TBA, 4:30 p.m.
Northeast Academy at Albemarle School, 5 p.m.
Camden at Currituck, 6 p.m.
Manteo at First Flight, 6 p.m.
Pasquotank at Hertford County, 6 p.m.
Perquimans at North East Carolina Prep, 6 p.m.
Victory Christian at the Rock Church School (Va.)
Boys Soccer
Gates vs. John A. Holmes at Edenton Purser Soccer Complex, 5 p.m.
Albemarle School at Northeastern, 5 p.m.
Riverside vs. Camden at Camden Community Park, 6 p.m.
Victory Christian at the Rock Church School (Va.)
Girls Tennis
John A. Holmes at Currituck, 4 p.m.
First Flight at Manteo, 4 p.m.
Northeast Academy at Northeastern, 4 p.m.