Today's Games
David Gough
Apr 19, 2022

HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball
Albemarle Easter Tournament at Gates County High School
Pasquotank vs. Northeastern, 10 a.m.
Perquimans vs. Currituck, 4 p.m.
Gates vs. Camden, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE
Baseball
Apprentice School at Mid-Atlantic Christian, 5 p.m.