HIGH SCHOOL

Softball

Albemarle School at Lawrence Academy, 4 p.m. (rescheduled from 3/24)

Perquimans at Bear Grass Charter, 5 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Northeastern at First Flight, 5 p.m.

Hertford County at Currituck, 5 p.m.

John A. Holmes at Manteo, 5 p.m.

Lawrence Academy at Albemarle School, 6 p.m.


Camden at Pasquotank, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

John A. Holmes at Manteo, 4 p.m.

Track and Field

Camden, Manteo, John A. Holmes at Currituck, 4 p.m.

Hertford County, First Flight, Northeastern at Pasquotank, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE

Baseball

Paine College at Mid-Atlantic Christian, 3 p.m.