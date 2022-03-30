Today's Games David Gough David Gough Author email Mar 30, 2022 50 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HIGH SCHOOLSoftballAlbemarle School at Lawrence Academy, 4 p.m. (rescheduled from 3/24)Perquimans at Bear Grass Charter, 5 p.m.Girls SoccerNortheastern at First Flight, 5 p.m.Hertford County at Currituck, 5 p.m.John A. Holmes at Manteo, 5 p.m.Lawrence Academy at Albemarle School, 6 p.m.Camden at Pasquotank, 5 p.m.Boys TennisJohn A. Holmes at Manteo, 4 p.m.Track and FieldCamden, Manteo, John A. Holmes at Currituck, 4 p.m.Hertford County, First Flight, Northeastern at Pasquotank, 4 p.m.COLLEGEBaseballPaine College at Mid-Atlantic Christian, 3 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesCurrituck to limit non-resident parking in 4WD beach areasCurrituck Fire-EMS: 2 killed in wreck on Caratoke Highway, child airlifted to Va. hospitalRelease The Kraken: Coffee house to open April 1The community hub: 50 years later, Woodard's still thrivingSmall-town florist shines in PlymouthChowan woman killed in March 20 wreckPart of Harbor Town ferry system could start later this summerHammett: Citizen's complaints about EMS leadership unfoundedGreen and Clean: New Car Wash OpensPasquotank to explore restructuring commission Images