Today’s Games

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls Basketball

1A NCHSAA playoffs, Third Round

Perquimans at Falls Lake Academy, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE

Women’s Basketball


Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament Championship

Elizabeth City State vs. Lincoln (Pa.), 1 p.m.

Eastern Metro Athletic Conference Championship

Mid-Atlantic Christian vs. Clinton College, 1 p.m.

Baseball

Tobs Classic in Wilson

Mid-Atlantic Christian vs Frostburg State, 12 p.m.