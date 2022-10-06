Today's Games David Gough David Gough Author email Oct 6, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HIGH SCHOOLBoys SoccerCamden at Manteo, 5 p.m.Girls TennisNortheastern at Manteo, 4 p.m.John A. Holmes at Fike, 4 p.m.VolleyballPerquimans at Tarboro, 5:30 p.m.Northeastern at Camden, 6 p.m.Currituck at John A. Holmes, 6 p.m.Pasquotank at Manteo, 6 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesEC teen charged with murder in August Snug Harbor shootingEC man charged with murder in woman's shooting deathSuspect in Aug. shooting death appears linked to manslaughter convictionsMan charged with murder in Aug. 27 shooting arrestedHopefuls differ on how to spur ECPPS turnaroundEC police charge second man with murder in woman's fatal shootingSchool candidate told to exit podium after exceeding time limitPasquotank GOP censures Overman, pulls support for his re-election bidCamden residents voice frustration over development, seek moratoriumCity to begin manager apps review Monday Images