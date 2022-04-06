Today's Games David Gough David Gough Author email Apr 6, 2022 48 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HIGH SCHOOLSoftballAlbemarle School at Ridgecroft, 4 p.m.Cape Hatteras at Currituck, 5 p.m.Perquimans at Camden, 6 p.m.Girls SoccerCape Hatteras at Northeastern, 5 p.m.Camden at Perquimans, 5 p.m.Currituck at Grassfield (Va.), 6 p.m.Boys TennisCurrituck at Cape Hatteras, 4 pm.John A. Holmes at Northeastern, 4 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cape Hatteras Tennis School Camden Soccer Game John A. Holmes Albemarle School David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesWindsor residents charged with indecent libertiesEC police investigating fatal shooting in Big Lots parking lotNHS student competes in S20 of 'American Idol'DA to seek death penalty in EC triple homicideECSU, athletic director Bright part ways after four years'Lucky' raccoon cause of early morning power outageCamden's Jones named to NCADA Hall of FameConvenience, Care and Courtesy: Customer Comes FirstPerquimans man charged in drug overdose deathPasquotank sheriff seeking missing local man Images