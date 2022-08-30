Today's Games By David Gough Sports Writer David Gough Author email Aug 30, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HIGH SCHOOLBoys SoccerVictory Christian at Suffolk Christian (Va.), 4 p.m.Currituck at Cape Henry, 5 p.m.Rocky Mount at Northeastern, 6 p.m.Girls TennisFirst Flight at John A. Holmes, 5 p.m.Currituck at Manteo, 4 p.m.VolleyballVictory Christian at Suffolk Christian (Va.), 5 p.m.Perquimans at Neuse Charter, 5:30 p.m.Gates at Camden, 6 p.m.Pamlico at John A. Holmes, 6 p.m.TEACH (Va.) At Currituck, 6 p.m.NEAAAT at Albemarle School, 6 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesEC police investigating fatal shooting of local manHertford's S-Bridge won't open to traffic on SaturdayPetco, Starbucks, church eye EC sitesHerringbone restaurant to open Nov. 19ECSU student injured in car repair accident on campusCouncil eyes hiring Steinburg as city lobbyistFive 'Must See' places in Bertie CountyCamden students return for new year; Stinson replaces Lazar as principal at Grandy PrimaryTwiddy named Fulbright Fellow, studying in AustraliaCelebrating town and gown: Rivers hosts event for students at park Images