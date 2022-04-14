HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Northeastern at Manteo, 5 p.m.

Camden at Hertford County, 6 p.m.

John A. Holmes at First Flight, 7 p.m.

Currituck at Pasquotank, 7 p.m.

Softball

Currituck vs. Nansemond River (Va.) at Grassfield (Va.), 3 p.m.


John A. Holmes at First Flight, 5 p.m.

Currituck vs. Grassfield (Va.) at Grassfield (Va.), 5:15 p.m.

Riverside-Martin at Perquimans, 6 p.m.

Hertford County at Camden, 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Perquimans at Northeastern, 5 p.m.

TEACH (Va.) at Currituck, 6 p.m.