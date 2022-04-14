Today's Games David Gough David Gough Author email Apr 14, 2022 44 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HIGH SCHOOLBaseballNortheastern at Manteo, 5 p.m.Camden at Hertford County, 6 p.m.John A. Holmes at First Flight, 7 p.m.Currituck at Pasquotank, 7 p.m.SoftballCurrituck vs. Nansemond River (Va.) at Grassfield (Va.), 3 p.m.John A. Holmes at First Flight, 5 p.m.Currituck vs. Grassfield (Va.) at Grassfield (Va.), 5:15 p.m.Riverside-Martin at Perquimans, 6 p.m.Hertford County at Camden, 6 p.m.Girls SoccerPerquimans at Northeastern, 5 p.m.TEACH (Va.) at Currituck, 6 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesCamden child, 8, dies after 'tragic' accidentCity man in jail on murder charges, unclear if tied to Big Lots parking lot shootingNew business launching in downtown EdentonEC police confirm Spencer suspect in Big Lots parking lot fatal shootingJWF Industries chooses Rocky HockCity to remove four speed bumps on West Main StreetEC police arrest city man in Friday's shooting of juvenileGreene not letting 'American Idol' elimination deter her from her dreamsJWF Industries chooses Rocky Hock site for facilityCity eyes $1.2M shortfall in water, sewer revenue Images