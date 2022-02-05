Today's Games David Gough David Gough Author email Feb 5, 2022 29 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save COLLEGEBaseballMid-Atlantic Christian at Montreat, doubleheader at Big league Camp in Marian, NC, 3 p.m.Men's BasketballMid-Atlantic Christian at Clinton College, 2 p.m.Shaw at Elizabeth City State, 4 p.m.Women's BasketballMid-Atlantic Christian at Clinton College, 12 p.m.Shaw at Elizabeth City State, 2 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Big League Basketball Baseball Education Doubleheader Montreat Marian Men David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesPoor leadership causing EMS personnel shortageCorrections officer at PCI collapses, dies after responding to incidentCurrituck Animal Control seizes 61 dogs, charges kennel owner with 78 animal welfare violationsHanig: Construction to start on long-delayed Mid-Currituck Bridge in 202316 years after failed referendum, Currituck to explore unified gov't againMoyock man charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of minorNew London calling: Boose to attend Coast Guard AcademyAtkins declares candidacy for sheriffPasquotank sheriff files failure-to-appear chargesEC police probe after bullet fragment found in city building Images