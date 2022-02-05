COLLEGE

Baseball

Mid-Atlantic Christian at Montreat, doubleheader at Big league Camp in Marian, NC, 3 p.m.

Men's Basketball

Mid-Atlantic Christian at Clinton College, 2 p.m.


Shaw at Elizabeth City State, 4 p.m.

Women's Basketball

Mid-Atlantic Christian at Clinton College, 12 p.m.

Shaw at Elizabeth City State, 2 p.m.