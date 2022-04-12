Today's Games David Gough David Gough Author email Apr 12, 2022 43 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HIGH SCHOOLBaseballManteo at Northeastern, 6 p.m.Hertford County at Camden, 6 p.m.Pasquotank at Currituck, 7 p.m.Perquimans at Riverside-Martin, 7 p.m.First Flight at John A. Holmes, 7 p.m.SoftballAlbemarle School at Ridgecroft, 4 p.m.First Flight at John A. Holmes, 5 p.m.Pasquotank at Currituck, 5 p.m.Perquimans at Riverside-Martin, 6 p.m.Camden at Hertford County, 6 p.m.Boys TennisNortheastern Coastal Conference Tournament, 2 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesCity man in jail on murder charges, unclear if tied to Big Lots parking lot shootingJWF Industries chooses Rocky HockNew business launching in downtown EdentonEC police confirm Spencer suspect in Big Lots parking lot fatal shootingEC police investigating fatal shooting in Big Lots parking lotEC police arrest city man in Friday's shooting of juvenileOffender escapes deputies, recaptured only seconds laterCamden's Langton headed to Coast Guard AcademyPerquimans man charged in drug overdose deathHigh School Baseball | Halstead, Aces rally late to stun Knights Images