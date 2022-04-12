HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Manteo at Northeastern, 6 p.m.

Hertford County at Camden, 6 p.m.

Pasquotank at Currituck, 7 p.m.

Perquimans at Riverside-Martin, 7 p.m.

First Flight at John A. Holmes, 7 p.m.

Softball


Albemarle School at Ridgecroft, 4 p.m.

First Flight at John A. Holmes, 5 p.m.

Pasquotank at Currituck, 5 p.m.

Perquimans at Riverside-Martin, 6 p.m.

Camden at Hertford County, 6 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Northeastern Coastal Conference Tournament, 2 p.m.