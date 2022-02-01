Today's Games David Gough David Gough Author email Feb 1, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Boys BasketballNew Life Academy at Bethel Assembly Christian Academy, 6:00Perquimans at South Creek, 6:30Suffolk Christian (Va.) at Victory Christian, 7:00Manteo at Pasquotank, 7:30Camden at Northeastern, 7:30John A. Holmes at Currituck, 7:30Northeast Academy at Albemarle School, 7:30Girls BasketballSuffolk Christian (Va.) at Victory Christian, 5:30Camden at Northeastern, 6:00John A. Holmes at Currituck, 6:00Manteo at Pasquotank, 6:00Northeast Academy at Albemarle School, 6:00 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Academy Suffolk Christian Basketball Currituck Victory John A. Holmes Northeast David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesHanig: Construction to start on long-delayed Mid-Currituck Bridge in 2023Bertie man arrested in shooting death of Edenton man in ECCurrituck Animal Control seizes 61 dogs, charges kennel owner with 78 animal welfare violationsEC police investigating fatal shooting of Edenton manThai native, UNC grad AoA's new gallery managerRoof collapseFolwell report critical of Chowan HospitalCPA: City needs to switch auditors, upgrade software to fix financial accounting woesCamden seeks new grant for high school project that could halve county's costEx-volunteer Sawyer announces bid for ECPPS school board Images