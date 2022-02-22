Today's Games David Gough David Gough Author email Feb 22, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HIGH SCHOOLBoys BasketballNCHSAA State Playoffs, First RoundClass 3ACurrituck at Terry Sanford, 7:30 p.m.Class 2ACamden at South Granville, 6 p.m.North Lenoir at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.Class 1AVoyager Academy at Perquimans, 7:30 p.m.Girls BasketballNCHSAA State Playoffs, First RoundClass 2ABunn at Northeastern, 6 p.m.Camden at Farmville Central, 6 p.m.John A. Holmes at East Carteret, 6 p.m.Class 1APamlico County at Perquimans, 6 p.m.COLLEGEMen’s BasketballCentral Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament in Baltimore, First RoundElizabeth City State vs. Bowie State, 8:50 p.m.Eastern Metro Athletic Conference QuarterfinalMid-Atlantic Christian vs. Regent University, TBABaseballMid-Atlantic Christian at Southern Virginia, doubleheader, 12 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesHertford woman charged with practicing dentistry without licenseOur kind of meatup: My Corner Butcher opens in ECCurrituck denies H2OBX owner's request for seasonal housingHertford woman charged with practicing dentistry without licensePasquotank school officer Tasers student who refused to leave campus after threatFire on the water: Boat catches fire, sinks at EC marinaCounty, state officials discuss excessive speeding on Millpond RoadParrish takes first solo flightEC Fire Department responds to building collapse, vehicle accidentSheriff, DPS probe death of inmate at PCI Images