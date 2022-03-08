HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

USA Home School at Northeastern, 5 p.m.

Camden at Gates, 5 p.m.

Softball

Camden at Gates, 5 p.m.


Boys Tennis

Northeastern at First Flight, 4 p.m.

John A. Holmes at Currituck, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE

Baseball

Mid-Atlantic Christian at Kentucky Christian, doubleheader, 1:30 p.m.