Today's Games David Gough David Gough Author email Aug 26, 2022 33 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HIGH SCHOOLFootballPerquimans at Camden, 7 p.m.John A. Holmes at Bertie, 7 p.m.Northeastern at Rocky Mount, 7 p.m.Gates at Pasquotank, 7 p.m.Fork Union Military Academy at Currituck, 7 p.m.Boys SoccerTrinity Christian at Victory Christian, 4 p.m.Northeastern vs. North Forsyth, 8 p.m. NCSCA Classic in Apex Middle Creek HSVolleyballTrinity Christian at Victory Christian, 5 p.m.Columbia at Albemarle School, 6 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesInvestigation of Milton Sawyer murder was focus of Sunday episode of 'Snapped'Hertford's S-Bridge won't open to traffic on SaturdayECSU student injured in car repair accident on campusFour Corners opens in TynerECDI to sell Rochelle Building, lists site for $199.9KReport: Cooper won't ask Jordan to drop out of racePetco, Starbucks, church eye EC sitesTeachers concerned about proposal to revamp their payPage appeals to coffee-seekers at Camden's Brew'n CafeWebster being paid $110K as interim police chief Images