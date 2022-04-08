HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Camden at Northeastern, 6 p.m.

Manteo at Pasquotank, 6 p.m.

Bertie at Perquimans, 7 p.m.

John A. Holmes at Currituck, 7 p.m.


Softball

John A. Holmes at Currituck, 5 p.m.

Bertie at Perquimans, 6 p.m.

Manteo at Pasquotank, 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Bear Grass Charter at Perquimans, 5 p.m.