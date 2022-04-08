Today's Games David Gough David Gough Author email Apr 8, 2022 28 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HIGH SCHOOLBaseballCamden at Northeastern, 6 p.m.Manteo at Pasquotank, 6 p.m.Bertie at Perquimans, 7 p.m.John A. Holmes at Currituck, 7 p.m.SoftballJohn A. Holmes at Currituck, 5 p.m.Bertie at Perquimans, 6 p.m.Manteo at Pasquotank, 6 p.m.Girls SoccerBear Grass Charter at Perquimans, 5 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesEC police investigating fatal shooting in Big Lots parking lotDA to seek death penalty in EC triple homicideWindsor residents charged with indecent libertiesJWF Industries chooses Rocky HockCamden's Jones named to NCADA Hall of FameConvenience, Care and Courtesy: Customer Comes FirstPerquimans man charged in drug overdose deathPasquotank sheriff seeking missing local manVirginia murder suspect in custodyNHS student competes in S20 of 'American Idol' Images