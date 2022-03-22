Today's Games David Gough David Gough Author email Mar 22, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HIGH SCHOOLBaseballJohn A. Holmes at Northeastern, 6 p.m.Pasquotank at Hertford County, 6 p.m.Perquimans at North East Carolina Prep, 7 p.m.Currituck at Camden, 7 p.m.SoftballPerquimans at North East Carolina Prep, 4:30 p.m.Currituck at Camden, 5 p.m.Girls SoccerCurrituck at Cape Henry Collegiate (Va.), 4 p.m.Lawrence Academy at Albemarle School, 4 p.m.Boys TennisCurrituck at Manteo, 4 p.m.First Flight at John A. Holmes, 4 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesHorton charged with assaulting, resisting deputyCongress must ease squeeze on Social Security recipientsFirst apartments at former middle school expected to be ready by end of the yearJuvenile leads police on high-speed chaseDeparting interim city manager expresses criticism for council, praise for city (includes copy of Clark's outgoing remarks)Boys & Girls Club buys former Fun Center for new homeGallop served prison term for robbery he says he didn't commitEC police charge man with removing serial number from firearm, other chargesEC man arrested on stalking charge'Amazing Grace Race': Louisburg visitors get to 'find' EC Images