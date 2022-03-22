HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

John A. Holmes at Northeastern, 6 p.m.

Pasquotank at Hertford County, 6 p.m.

Perquimans at North East Carolina Prep, 7 p.m.

Currituck at Camden, 7 p.m.

Softball

Perquimans at North East Carolina Prep, 4:30 p.m.


Currituck at Camden, 5 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Currituck at Cape Henry Collegiate (Va.), 4 p.m.

Lawrence Academy at Albemarle School, 4 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Currituck at Manteo, 4 p.m.

First Flight at John A. Holmes, 4 p.m.