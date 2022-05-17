Today's Games David Gough David Gough Author email May 17, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HIGH SCHOOLBaseballNCHSAA playoffs, third round1ANorthside-Pinetown at Perquimans, 7 p.m.SoftballNCHSAA playoffs, third round1APerquimans at Pamlico, 6 p.m.2AEast Duplin at Camden, 6 p.m.Girls SoccerNCHSAA playoffs, first round2AJohn A. Holmes at Nash Central, 6 p.m.3ATerry Sanford at Currituck, 6 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesEC police probe shooting of four people Sunday eveningEC man arrested on riot, assault with deadly weapon chargesAdkins pleads guilty to disclosure of private image, receives suspended sentence, probationHigh School Baseball | Thach strikes out 18, Pirates shut out Eagles in second roundEtheridge to face death penalty for Dec. 2 triple-murderAulander Police solve multiple casesCurrituck woman faces misdemeanor death charge following fatal collisionKnotts Island ferry operations suspended by low water levelMayoral hopefuls discuss vision for shortened termHertford Council votes to remove Jackson from ABC Board Images