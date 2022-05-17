HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

NCHSAA playoffs, third round

1A

Northside-Pinetown at Perquimans, 7 p.m.

Softball

NCHSAA playoffs, third round

1A

Perquimans at Pamlico, 6 p.m.


2A

East Duplin at Camden, 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer

NCHSAA playoffs, first round

2A

John A. Holmes at Nash Central, 6 p.m.

3A

Terry Sanford at Currituck, 6 p.m.