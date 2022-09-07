Today's Games David Gough David Gough Author email Sep 7, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save COLLEGEVolleyballSt. Andrews Tri-Match in LaurinburgColumbia International vs. Elizabeth City State, 4 p.m.Elizabeth City State vs. St. Andrews, 6 p.m.HIGH SCHOOLBoys SoccerCurrituck at Norfolk Collegiate (Va.), 4 p.m.NEAAAT at Perquimans, 5 p.m.Cape Henry Collegiate at Northeastern, 6 p.m.Girls TennisD.H. Conley at John A. Holmes, 5 p.m.VolleyballWashington at John A. Holmes, 6 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesMotorist killed in collision with Camden school bus in CurrituckECPPS one of 29 low-performing districts in NCHigh School Football | Streak Broken: Pasquotank wins first game since 2019 by beating PerquimansEC police seek 'armed and dangerous' suspect in recent fatal shootingBertie DSS was reviewed months before allegationsEnd of the line: Camden's Track 1 closes after 42 yearsEC man charged with sex exploitation of minorSheriff investigating embezzlement report at Kids FirstBorder checkpoint nets 68 traffic, criminal violationsNC elections board overrules Currituck on Hanig challenge Images