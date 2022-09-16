Today's Games David Gough David Gough Author email Sep 16, 2022 55 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HIGH SCHOOLFootballTarboro at Perquimans, 7 p.m.Camden at Pasquotank, 7 p.m.John A. Holmes at Manteo, 7 p.m.Northeastern at First Flight, 7 p.m.Hertford County at Currituck, 7 p.m.Boys SoccerVictory Christian at Trinity Christian, 4 p.m.VolleyballVictory Christian at Trinity Christian, 5 p.m.Albemarle School at Bethel Assembly Christian, 5 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesStill on the job: Hospital honors long-time employeesSkin by Jessica helps clients get 'nice glowy skin'Jail inspection finds deficiencies in inmate checksSchools across area miss targets in reading, mathPasquotank approves pilot telework policyCity to host pep rally for ECSU football fans ThursdayDisagreement not first over moving Confederate statueHertford man charged after brandishing BB rifle at WalmartHigh School Football | Basnight, Edenton run over Norview (Va.)Citizens seeking development slow-down in Camden Images