HIGH SCHOOL
Volleyball
NCHSAA Playoffs, Third Round
Class 2A
N.C. School of Science and Math at Camden, 6 p.m.
Class 1A
Falls Lake Academy at Perquimans, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE
Football
Area game
South Florida at East Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Updated: October 28, 2021 @ 9:04 am
