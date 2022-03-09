Today's Games David Gough David Gough Author email Mar 9, 2022 26 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HIGH SCHOOLBaseballNortheastern at Lawrence Academy, 4 p.m.Bear Grass Charter at John A. Holmes 6 p.m.Girls SoccerBear Grass Charter at Perquimans, 5 p.m.Washington at Northeastern, 5 p.m.COLLEGEBaseballMid-Atlantic Christian at Kentucky Christian, doubleheader, 12 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesBrothers testify they saw Bonds shoot RevelleBonds gets life without parole for Revelle murder in 2018Williams third to file for EC mayorMaryland man wins inaugural Coast Guard MarathonCoasties finish first: Ramundo, Clayton top 5K finishersEC man sentenced to life without parole for 2018 murderPolice: EC man sought on warrants surrenders after barricading himself in houseMACU grad, family escape from Ukraine as bombing beginsGallop files challenge to disqualify Young from ballottCamden sheriff IDs fisherman whose body was recovered from Pasquotank River Images