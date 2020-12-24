Although 2020 had the majority of its seasons altered because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, area athletes and other figures were still able to achieve and were recognized during the year.
Their accomplishments are the No. 8 sports story of 2020.
In January, former Northeastern boys’ basketball player Aaron Carver recorded his 500th career rebound as a member of the Old Dominion University men’s basketball program against UAB on Jan. 4.
Carver completed his college basketball career in March with over 600 career rebounds.
On Jan. 20, Randy Jones’ officiating jersey was retired during the third Border Clash High School Basketball Invitational.
Jones, a local official, the driving force behind the Border Clash and the “Voice of ECSU athletics” on the radio on WRVS 89.9 FM, died in May 2019.
Northeastern sophomore defensive lineman Kaveon Freshwater was named to MaxPreps.com sophomore All-American second team Jan. 8 and was selected to the Associated Press all-state high school football team Jan. 27.
There were multiple scoring milestones obtained in boys’ basketball in January.
Camden County senior Tim Aydlett scored his 1,000th career point in the Bruins’ 68-51 win at Manteo.
First Flight senior Dylan Blake scored his 2,000th career point in the Nighthawks’ win against Bertie.
Albemarle School’s Logan Dunn scored his 1,000th career point in the Colts’ 78-57 win at Lawrence Academy.
Currituck County junior wrestler Samuel Hodge secured his 100th career win at Norfolk Collegiate’s Oak Duals meet Jan. 25.
Hodge placed third in the 120-pound division at the NCHSAA Wrestling Class 2A Individual state championship tournament Feb. 22 in Greensboro.
His teammate, Trent Walker, placed fourth in the 160-pound division at the state championship tournament.
In swimming, Camden’s Paige Strecker (girls’ butterfly) and Currituck’s Gabriel Daneker (boys’ 50 freestyle) qualified for the NCHSAA 1A/2A state championship meet in February.
In indoor track and field, the Northeastern boys’ 4x200 meter relay team of Juan Riddick, Jordan Jones, Daniel Lamb and Wonderful Banks won the event at the NCHSAA 1A/2A indoor track and field state championship meet Feb. 15.
Banks placed second in the triple jump and third in the long jump at the state meet, while Northeastern’s Adrian Spellman placed fourth in the shot put at the state championship meet.
It was a good end of the 2019-2020 prep basketball seasons in Edenton.
The John A. Holmes boys’ and girls’ basketball teams both won 1A Albemarle Athletic Conference championships and advanced to the fourth round of the NCHSAA Class 1A state playoffs in their respective tournaments.
Individually, John A. Holmes’ Le’Asia Stanley (first team), teammate Jamillian Johnson (third team), Perquimans’ Jada Modlin (third team), First Flight’s Emma Richards (third team) and Currituck’s Tyana Peebles (third team) were selected to the NC Basketball Coaches Association District 1 all-district girls’ teams in March.
John A. Holmes senior guard Mitjonta Stanley (first team), First Flight’s Blake (first team and player of the year), Camden’s Aydlett (second team), Holmes’ Keimonte Raynor (second team) and Washington County’s Cedez Norman (second team) and Deandre Downing (second team), along with Edenton Keenan Downing (third team) and First Flight’s Jordan High (third team) were selected to the NC Basketball Coaches Association District 1 all-district boys’ teams in March.
Edenton’s Robert Woodley was named the NC Basketball Coaches Association District 1 Coach of the Year in boys’ basketball.
In baseball, Northeastern’s Colin Riddick, Perquimans Tyler Futrell and Currituck’s Cannon Pickell were named to Perfect Game USA preseason senior all-region team for the Atlantic Region March 25.
Perquimans County High School volleyball coach Kristie Thach was named the NCHSAA Homer Thompson Eight Who Make a Difference Award winner for Region 1 on May 14.
John A. Holmes senior athlete Jhasiyana Gilliam was named the recipient of the NCHSAA’s Willie Bradshaw Memorial Scholarship in the region May 21.
The NCHSAA named Edenton-Chowan Schools’ Dr. Rob Jackson Superintendent of the Year on May 25.
The Perquimans County High School volleyball team was named to American Volleyball Coaches Association Academic Honor Roll team on July 20 for the 2019-20 academic year.
The Albemarle School volleyball team advanced to the state quarterfinals of the NCISAA Class 1A tournament in October.
Lawrence Academy fielded a co-op 8-player football team with Albemarle School in the fall. The team earned a berth to the NCISAA playoffs.
In cross country, Albemarle School’s Donovan Sherlock placed fourth at NCISAA Class 1A boys cross country state championship meet Oct. 29 in Charlotte.
Currituck volleyball player Merritt Woodson was named to the AVCA High School Girls’ Region 3 all-region team Nov. 9.
Albemarle School’s Sherlock (cross country) and Samantha Nixon (volleyball) were named to NCISAA Class 1A all-state teams in November.
On Dec. 19, Edenton football player Teddy Wilson was named to the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas North Carolina senior all-star team.