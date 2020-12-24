Elizabeth City, NC (27909)

Today

Becoming windy with strong thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 67F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Windy...strong thunderstorms this evening will give way to a steadier rain overnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.