The past year will be remembered for the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The pandemic’s impact on local sports is the No. 1 sports story of 2020.
COVID-19 impacted sports in American on a national level March 11.
That night, a National Basketball Association contest between the Utah Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder was not played after Utah’s Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus before the game.
The same night, the NBA suspended its season.
The NBA’s decision set off a chain reaction of cancellations and postponements of events by other American professional and amateur sporting entities.
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association and the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association both suspended their respective spring seasons.
The NCAA and the CIAA followed suit as the NCAA canceled remaining winter and spring championships.
The CIAA halted spring sports seasons and athletic activities. Elizabeth City State is a member of the NCAA and is a full time member of the CIAA.
The decision ended ECSU’s spring season sports of women’s tennis, softball and men’s golf.
The ECSU football team was not able to practice during the spring.
Mid-Atlantic Christian also canceled its spring sports (baseball) because of the pandemic. The baseball season started in February.
MACU is a member of the USCAA.
In late March, the ACC Barnstorming Tour of college basketball players was canceled. The tour was set to make a stop in Elizabeth City at Northeastern on April 20.
In April, the G Pro Tour announced the Biggs Cadillac Buick GMC Golf Classic on the Sound Golf Links at Albemarle Plantation in Hertford was canceled because of the virus. The classic was set to be held in late May.
The golf tour noted the virus’ impact on older populations as a reason for the cancellation.
Many volunteer workers at the classic are older. The G Pro Tour eventually canceled its tour championship event at Albemarle Plantation scheduled for November.
Both events have been rescheduled to be held in Hertford in 2021.
The NCHSAA and the NCISAA canceled their spring sports season in late April.
Youth sports were also impacted as many parks and recreation departments paused activities in the region.
The Tar Heel Leagues 2020 district and state tournaments were canceled. The American Legion announced in April that it canceled its 2020 summer seasons.
The American Legion in the region supports baseball teams in the area during the summer months.
Dixieland Speedway wrestled with holding races during the year.
The racetrack in Elizabeth City announced in April that it delayed the start of its season. The campaign was scheduled to start May 1.
The season eventually began June 5, but the season went through multiple breaks in racing because of COVID-19 restrictions by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive orders.
Some of the restrictions for outdoor sporting venues included, limited crowd size, sanitization and social distancing among other requirements.
Dixieland Speedway canceled the remainder of its 2020 season in September. The track cited the state’s coronavirus restrictions.
The Edenton Steamers summer wood bat college baseball team navigated the pandemic to play a shortened season from late June to early August.
The Steamers were the first sporting entity to complete a season in the region since the start of the pandemic.
In July, the CIAA suspended fall sports seasons. That impacted ECSU football, cross country, and women’s volleyball teams.
Citing the virus, the CIAA canceled football, women’s bowling and cross country in October and men’s and women’s basketball and women’s volleyball seasons in December.
ECSU sponsors men’s and women’s basketball and women’s bowling in the winter.
The USCAA suspended fall championships in July. Those events are scheduled to be held in 2021.
MACU did not field fall sports in 2020.
MACU sponsors men’s soccer, women’s volleyball and men’s golf in the fall.
The NCHSAA along with its member school districts allowed some summer workouts beginning in June.
Some area school districts allowed student-athletes to train, while other school districts decided not to allow workouts.
The NCHSAA announced Aug. 12 a revised 2020-21 athletic year schedule. Sports seasons were shortened.
Indoor track and field was a loss in the revision as the sport will not be contested during the 2020-21 athletic year.
The start of the NCHSAA athletic season was delayed from mid-August to mid-November and is set to end in summer 2021.
The NCISAA delayed the start of its fall season from mid-August to mid-September.
The association also held shorter seasons.
Albemarle School is a member of the NCISAA and fielded varsity cross country, volleyball and a junior varsity soccer team in the fall.
Albemarle School also partnered with Lawrence Academy in 2020 to field an 8-player football team.
The NCISAA and Albemarle School were able to complete fall sports and enacted restrictions to combat the spread of the virus.
That included limited spectators and screening at events.
The NCHSAA also implemented spectator restrictions at contests and required athletes, coaches and spectators at indoor events to wear a face covering. Other screening measures were used by NCHSAA member schools at games.
Victory Christian School began high school men’s and women’s basketball seasons in November.
MACU sponsored men’s and women’s basketball teams in November.
During home games, MACU did not have spectators at games and enacted protocols of social distancing in the bench area and face coverings among other requirements to combat the spread of the virus.
The Rocky Mount Telegram reported the MACU men’s basketball game at North Carolina Wesleyan Nov. 24 was not held because of COVID-19 precautions.
College and high school programs in the area utilized video to stream live games to spectators online either on their Facebook page or on the NFHS Network for high school games.