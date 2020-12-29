It was a notable year for the Edenton Steamers.
The college wood bat summer baseball team was able to navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic to play a shortened 2020 season.
The Edenton Steamers are the No. 3 sports story of 2020.
The Steamers announced Feb. 12 that it would host the 2020 Tidewater Summer Collegiate Summer Baseball League All-Star Game.
After the 2019 campaign, the Steamers announced that they joined the TSL. They previously were a member of the Coastal Plain League for 22 seasons.
The contest was initially scheduled to be contested July 5 at Hicks Field.
In preparation for the all-star game and the season, the Steamers completed upgrades to Hicks Field during the offseason.
In March, the COVID-19 pandemic altered the American sports landscape.
The TSL announced on April 26 the start of the season would be delayed from late May to June 23.
In mid-May the Steamers released their amended schedule for the 2020 campaign.
The Clams began their season June 19 with an exhibition game against the Tarboro River Bandits at Hicks Field.
Tarboro won 5-4.
During the season, the Steamers encouraged patrons, coaches and players to follow guidelines to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
Edenton’s first official game in the TSL was June 23 at home against Greenbrier Knights.
The Clams defeated the Knights 15-2.
The contest was a microcosm of the 2020 TSL regular season for the Steamers.
Edenton dominated the regular season as it cruised to the best record in the four-team league. Edenton finished the regular season with a 21-5 overall record.
The Steamers hosted the All-Star game July 19 at Hicks Field.
A home run derby was held before the game.
Old Dominion Hitters’ Roberto Osuna-Sanchez won the home run derby.
The South All-Stars, which consisted of players from Edenton and the Tidewater Drillers defeated the North All-Stars (Old Dominion and Greenbrier) 16-5.
Tidewater’s Mason Dunaway was named the all-star game most valuable player.
Edenton head coach Marshall McDonald coached the South All-Stars.
Edenton was also represented in the mid-summer classic by Houston Wright, Alan Alonso, Shane Easter, Josiah Sightler, Casey Haire, Allen Brown, Jake Rice, Colin Kriminger, Daly Marcano, Alex Shirazi, Ray Stocum, Brett Fulk and Ryan Kutz.
Hicks Field hosted TSL playoff semifinal games Aug. 1. Edenton was upset by the Tidewater Drillers 5-4 in a semifinal game.
Tidewater faced Greenbrier, who defeated Old Dominion in another semifinal game, in the TSL Playoff Championship game Aug. 2.
Greenbrier won the championship game 8-7 at War Memorial Stadium in Hampton, Virginia.
On Aug. 11, Wright (University of Tennessee at Martin) was named the Tidewater Summer League Most Valuable Player.
Wright, a left-handed utility player, had a .473 batting average, 14 home runs, 51 RBI, 43 runs scored and had 70 quality at-bats during his season with the Steamers.
His overall home run, RBI, runs, batting average and quality at-bat statistics led the TSL.
The TSL announced in November the league had merged with the Carolina-Virginia Collegiate League for the 2021 season.
The expanded 8-team league will play under the TSL brand with two four-team divisions next season.
The East Division will have Edenton, Tarboro, Greenbrier and Tidewater, while the West Division will have the Carolina Pirates, Fuquay-Varina, the Carolina Thunder and Wake Forest.