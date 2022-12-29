Several high school teams in the Daily Advance’s coverage area won their respective conference championships in 2022.
Their achievements are the No. 3 sports story of the year.
It starts with both Northeastern varsity basketball teams winning their Northeastern Coastal Conference tournaments.
Neither the boys or girls teams were the No. 1 seed going into the tournament, but both pulled it out with their championship games pre-set on their home floor.
The boys who finished 15-5 overall in the regular season with a 10-4 conference record finished in third place before beating No. 6 Camden in the first round.
Northeastern then knocked off No. 2 Hertford County in Ahoskie in the semifinal and edged No. 1 First Flight 72-69 in the championship game on Friday, February 18.
The Eagles would advance to the second round of the 2A state playoffs where they lost at Hertford County 60-35.
The Lady Eagles also had their season end in the second round of the playoffs but with a conference championship beforehand.
They went 15-3 in the regular season with a 9-2 conference record. Both league losses came to Hertford County, but the No. 2 Lady Eagles beat Currituck in the NCC first round, beat First Flight by one in the semifinal and beat Hertford County 61-40 in the championship game.
Currituck wrestling also won the NCC title in January. In the conference tournament, the Knights posted 205.5 total team points ahead of First Flight’s 161.5.
They reached the third round of the 3A NCHSAA dual team playoff where they narrowly lost to No.1 Union Pines 42-39 in February.
In the spring, the Currituck girls’ soccer team won the NCC title with a 12-1-1 mark in the league, just ahead of Manteo’s 12-2.
The Lady Knights’ overall record finished at 16-5-2 as they won a home playoff game 3-1 against Carrboro before losing to Hunt in the 3A second round on the road.
In honorable mention, the Perquimans girls’ soccer team didn’t have a conference to play in, but the Lady Pirates went 10-5-2 for their best ever record in their fourth year of existence and won two home playoff games at the 1A level before losing to Woods Charter in the third round.
Perquimans baseball and softball also won their conferences.
The baseball team went 12-0 in the Four Rivers Conference on their way to their second straight state championship.
The softball team went 8-2 in the FRC to finish in a three-way tie for first with Riverside-Martin and Gates. The Lady Pirates made a run to the 1A fourth round before falling 11-1 to Vance Charter.
Camden swept the NCC baseball and softball titles.
The softball team, coming off a state title, went 11-1 and expectedly won the conference again before a fourth-round playoff loss.
The baseball team was more of a surprise sharing the NCC title at 11-3 with 3A’s First Flight.
It was the Bruins’ best season (18-6 overall) since a 14-10 mark in 2017. Camden entered the 2022 playoffs as the No. 2 seed, but it was upset in the first round by No. 31 East Bladen.
In the fall, Northeastern football secured its 10th straight NCC title.
The Eagles went 7-0 in the league for the second straight year and will go into next season with a 21-game conference winning streak.
Northeastern’s 9-3 season came to an end a little early, however, as Wallace-Rose Hill beat the Eagles 35-31 in a second-round game in Elizabeth City in November.
The Perquimans boys’ soccer team had an historic season with a 6-0 Four Rivers Conference title. It resulted in their first ever home playoff game with a 4-2 win over Roxboro Community on Halloween night.
The Pirates then won another home game 7-1 against Cape Hatteras before falling to Rosewood in the third round of the 1A playoffs in November.
In volleyball, Perquimans and Camden won their respective FRC and NCC titles with 14-0 conference records.
The ongoing series of the top 10 sports stories will have more on their runs, as well as Perquimans baseball’s run, in the coming days.