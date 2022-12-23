...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM
EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
extremely rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 1 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 9 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and
strong winds will combine to generate low wind chills. This
will result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia if
precautions are not taken. If you must venture outdoors...make
sure you wear a hat and gloves.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland, northeast North
Carolina and eastern and southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds could briefly gust higher with the
cold frontal passage in the morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
In the past year, two local sports figures earned hall of fame honors in their respective fields.
Camden County’s Scott Jones was inducted into the North Carolina Athletic Directors Association Hall of Fame, while Elizabeth City’s Johnnie Walton was selected to be inducted into the Black College Football Hall of Fame next year.
Their achievements are the No. 7 sports story of 2022.
Jones was inducted into the NCADA hall of fame in April for his work as Camden County High School’s athletic director from 1994 to 2015.
In that time, Camden won eight Wachovia Cups for the best overall success in athletics in any given year.
Walton was chosen to be one of the eight newest members of the Black College Football Hall of Fame earlier this month.
He was Elizabeth City State’s quarterback from 1965 to 1968. In his senior season, Walton received all-CIAA honors after throwing for 1,400 yards and 16 touchdowns to lead the Vikings to an 8-1 record.
After ECSU, Walton signed with the Los Angeles Rams of the NFL where he was a member of the team from 1969 to 1972.
He returned to the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles in 1976. He appeared in 15 games from then until 1976.
His induction ceremony will take place on June 10, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia.