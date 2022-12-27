Elizabeth City State and Mid-Atlantic Christian made personnel changes to their respective athletic departments.
ECSU brought in a new athletic director, new football coach and new men’s basketball coach, while MACU went into the 2022-23 men’s basketball season with a new head coach.
After ECSU let go of former athletic director George Bright in late March after nearly four years at the helm, it tapped Winston-Salem State’s senior associate athletic director for development and administration James Dubose Jr. as its new interim AD in April.
One of Dubose’s first major moves came in May when the university elected to move on from men’s basketball coach Shawn Walker, who went 236-218 in 16 seasons over two stints as the Vikings’ head coach.
Andre Gray, an assistant coach for North Carolina Central last season, was named the program’s interim head coach soon after. In his first season with the Vikings, Gray has the Vikings at a 5-8 record as the 2022-23 season continues in January.
The football team also was under year one of a new head coach. Marcus Hilliard, a former ECSU player and assistant coach, was hired to replace Anthony Jones last December under George Bright.
The Vikings went 2-8 in Hilliard’s first year. His first win came in week three with a 20-17 home-opener win against Winston-Salem State in September.
Their second win came a month later on October 15 when ECSU held on for a 21-19 homecoming win over Lincoln (Pa.).
MACU parted ways with men’s basketball coach Allan Harris after a 3-16 campaign in 2021-22.
Charles Sims took over the Mustangs’ reins for 2022-23. They sit at 4-5 going into January.