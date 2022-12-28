ECSU VB CIAA Champs

The Elizabeth City State volleyball team poses with the CIAA championship trophy after defeating Shaw, Saturday, November 12, in Salem, Va.

 Submitted Photo

The Elizabeth City State women’s basketball and volleyball teams saw success at the CIAA level this past year.

In the spring, ECSU women’s basketball made it to the CIAA Tournament championship after finishing second in the conference during the 2021-22 regular season and in the fall, the volleyball team was crowned CIAA champions.