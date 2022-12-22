Steamers PCL Trophy photo

The Edenton Steamers pose with the Premier Collegiate League championship trophy after defeating the Tarboro River Bandits in the PCL championship game, Saturday, August 6, at Tarboro Municipal Stadium.

 David Gough/The Daily Advance

In August, the Edenton Steamers secured their fourth ever championship as an organization and their first one in the Premier Collegiate League.

Their 11-4 triumph over the Tarboro River Bandits on Tarboro’s field on Saturday, August 6, to win that title is the No. 8 sports story of 2022.