Top sports stories of 2022 | Elizabeth City gains a summer collegiate baseball team By David Gough Sports Writer David Gough Author email Dec 20, 2022 8 hrs ago

It was announced in October that Elizabeth City will be getting a summer collegiate baseball team in 2023.They will be called the River City Skippers and be a member of the Old North State League.The Skippers becoming the 15th team in the all-North Carolina league is the No. 10 sports story of 2022.Their first season is slated to begin on May 20 and go through the end of July with 30 to 40 games played.All home games will be on Elizabeth City Parks & Recreation Center's Holmes Field, where Mid-Atlantic Christian plays their games.Much like the Edenton Steamers in the Premier Collegiate League, the team will be made up of college students who are getting a chance to play with a wooden bat.MACU head baseball coach Michael Louis will be the team's general manager, while former Steamers GM Chris Bell will be the Skipper's assistant general manager.More information on the team can be seen at www.rivercityskippers.com.

David Gough Author email