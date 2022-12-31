In June, the Perquimans baseball team won its second straight state championship.
The Pirates’ feat is the No. 1 sports story of 2022.
Perquimans came into 2022 with high expectations as it returned nine seniors from the 2021 18-2 1A NCHSAA state championship team.
It started off on the right foot for the Pirates with a win over Currituck in the opener and a win over J.H. Rose, one of the teams they lost to in 2021, on ring ceremony night on March 4.
The two wins to begin the season turned into a 19-game winning streak and win No. 15, a 15-0 rout over Bertie on Friday, April 8, was the debut of a new grandstand and press box behind home plate.
Perquimans’ only slip-up in the regular season came at the hands of a 4-2 Camden win in the Easter Tournament championship at Gates County High School, but the Pirates bulldozed their way to a Four Rivers Conference championship going 12-0 and winning all of them by eight or more runs.
Perquimans was the No. 1 seed in the 1A east playoffs beating Jones, Rosewood, Northside-Pinetown and Chatham Central (the latter three all in shutout fashion) to get back to the regional final against Bear Grass Charter.
The Pirates won the best-of-three series in two games with a 6-1 win at home and 7-3 win on the road.
Facing Cherryville in the state championship in Holly Springs’ Ting Park, Perquimans won Game 1 on Friday night, June 3, 1-0 with a complete game one-hitter from Tanner Thach.
Cherryville, however, handed the Pirates their second loss of the season that Saturday afternoon by a score of 6-1 to force a winner-take-all Game 3 later that night.
The Ironmen scored first in the top of the third inning to lead 1-0, but Perquimans responded in the bottom half with a two-out rally involving a Macon Winslow game-tying RBI single and a Jakob Meads one-run single that turned into two runs on an error for a 3-1 lead.
Meads, the starter and eventual closer on the mound in the game, added another RBI single to make it 4-1 in the fifth, followed by a Jackson Russell RBI single and then a Cherryville Error to make it 6-1.
Cherryville made it 6-3 in the sixth, but a fly ball to center in the seventh reached Russell’s glove to secure the Pirates’ second straight title.
Thach was named the state championship’s most valuable player and the 1A state player of the year after hitting 12 home runs throughout the season and pitching to a 0.10 earned-run average and striking out 138 batters.
Also making the 1A NCBCA all-state team were Macon Winslow, Jett Winslow, Colby Brown and Trenton Sawyer.
Macon Winslow hit .623 on the year to go along with being a reliable backstop. Jett Winslow was .480 hitter, Brown was solid at shortstop and had a .370 batting average and Sawyer pitched to a 1.20 ERA.