...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and rough
waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and
strong winds will combine to generate low wind chills. This
will result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia if
precautions are not taken. If you must venture outdoors...make
sure you wear a hat and gloves.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
1 of 2
Tanner Thach, shown here hitting a home run against Camden in April as a member of the Perquimans County High School baseball team, was selected by the San Francisco Giants in the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft in July, but he stuck with his UNC-Wilmington commitment.
Tanner Thach, shown here hitting a home run against Camden in April as a member of the Perquimans County High School baseball team, was selected by the San Francisco Giants in the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft in July, but he stuck with his UNC-Wilmington commitment.
Two area athletes were selected to play professionally in their respective sports in the last year.
Perquimans’ Tanner Thach was selected by the San Francisco Giants in the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft in July and Elizabeth City’s Erik Lawson was drafted by the XFL’s D.C. Defenders in November.
Their selections are the No. 6 sports story of 2022.
Thach would ultimately choose to stick to his NCAA Division I commitment with UNC-Wilmington instead of signing with the Giants, but his success at the high school level with Perquimans helped earn him his name being called out as the final selection of the MLB draft’s 18th round. The draft in total was 20 rounds.
On his way to being the 556th pick on Tuesday, July 19, Thach hit and pitched his way to being the 1A NCHSAA player of the year by the North Carolina Baseball Coaches Association.
The lefty hit 12 home runs and batted .478 for the Pirates in the spring and pitched to a 0.10 earned-run average, 13-0 record while striking out 138 batters.
He threw a one-hit shutout in Game 1 of the 1A state championship series against Cherryville in June leading to Perquimans’ second-straight state title and Thach’s second straight state championship most valuable player award
Thach’s bat is what got him selected as a first baseman to the Giants as his power continued with the Edenton Steamers in the summer.
One of many reasons he gave the Daily Advance for choosing to stick with college was the ability to continue pitching.
Lawson, a long snapper, was chosen by the Defenders on Thursday, July 17.
The former Northeastern Eagle, graduating from the school in 2015, was the 15th pick of the second and final day of the draft; a day solely dedicated to picking special teamers.
For Lawson, who gained collegiate experience with Georgia Military College and East Carolina, it will be his first professional football experience.
After participating in an NFL developmental league called The Spring League, Lawson was ready for his first professional experience this year with the Arkansas Attack of Major League Football, but MLFB’s inaugural season never happened due to financial issues.
The 2023 XFL season is expected to kick off on February 18.