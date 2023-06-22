Three-time U.S. Olympic gold medalist LaShawn Merritt leads youth in doing warmup exercises at the start of Elizabeth City’s “Run, Jump and Throw” clinic in the gym at Elizabeth City Middle School, Wednesday. Merritt, who earned his gold medals in track and field events, brought his gold medals to show the young participants.
Three-time U.S. Olympic gold medalist LaShawn Merritt leads youngsters in doing pushups at the start of Elizabeth City’s “Run, Jump and Throw” clinic in the gym at Elizabeth City Middle School, Wednesday. Merritt, who earned his gold medals in track and field events, brought his gold medals to show the young participants.
Area kids with certificates from U.S. Track and Field for participating and volunteers pose for a photo with former Olympian LaShawn Merritt at the end of the Wednesday’s “Run, Jump and Throw” clinic held at Elizabeth City Middle School.
Three-time U.S. Olympic gold medalist LaShawn Merritt presents his gold medals to youngsters taking part in Elizabeth City's "Run, Jump and Throw" clinic in the gym at Elizabeth City Middle School, Wednesday.
The threat of rain in the forecast forced Elizabeth City’s “Run, Jump and Throw” clinic to be put inside instead of outdoors, but it did not dampen the spirit of the event in the Elizabeth City Middle School gym.
LaShawn Merritt, a three-time Olympic gold medalist in track, was on hand to teach kids of various ages the basics of track and field.