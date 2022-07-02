The 2022 version of Perquimans baseball achieved something that even the famed late Perquimans alumnus Jim “Catfish” Hunter just missed out on in his playing days.
The Pirates won their second consecutive state title.
The Major League Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher came very close to the feat in his high school career with Perquimans reaching the state title game a second year in a row in 1964, but those Pirates didn’t have the fortune of winning the final game.
Instead, it was Justin Roberson, Hunter’s great-nephew, who helped lead the Pirates to that second consecutive title as the team’s head coach.
“Those kids have been taught that story from the time they were little,” Roberson said. “‘This is your opportunity’ and even going into this year, ‘This is our chance to make history’ and with that comes a lot of pressure for both the players and coaches. They were able to handle that pressure and perform.”
Roberson, 37 years old, was not yet born when Hunter pitched for the Oakland Athletics and New York Yankees, although he noted he was at his Hall of Fame induction in 1987 despite not remembering any of it at a young age.
But the coach, who just finished his 10th season as the program’s leader, has had plenty of memories.
Hunter, who later passed away in 1999 after a battle with ALS, coached Roberson’s little league teams and he would be right across the street when the school bus dropped Roberson off at his grandmother’s house.
He noted that he spent a lot of time at his great-uncle’s house.
“Growing up, we never saw him as this famous million-dollar man,” Roberson said. “We saw him as ‘Uncle Jimmy’ because that’s the way he acted.”
The family lineage within the Perquimans baseball program doesn’t stop there for Roberson and a handful of other families represented on the latest 1A NCHSAA state championship team.
Roberson’s dad Edgar Roberson played for the Pirates back in the day and was an assistant coach for the softball team in the 1990s that featured Roberson’s sister and current Perquimans head volleyball coach Kristie Thach.
And that’s where the Roberson and Thach family ties get even deeper when it comes to the 2022 Pirates.
On this year’s team were senior Tanner Thach and freshman Maddux Thach. The two are the sons of Kristie and even the sons of assistant coach Richard Thach, who was Roberson’s head coach before he graduated from Perquimans in 2002.
It was really the first time the two brothers could ever be on the same team. Richard Thach joked it was nice not to have to call them over to two different fields for the first time.
Tanner and his dad already got a taste of a state championship last season, but the 1A state player of the year acknowledged how much more special it was to do it with his brother the second time.
“Especially that he was able to be a big part through the whole season and in the state championship,” Tanner said. “To share it with him was awesome and I know we’ll both remember that for the rest of our lives.”
The Roberson and Thach family connection is far from the only one that could be seen on the 2022 Pirates.
Jett Winslow and Macon Winslow, unrelated, both just so happen to be the latest of several generations of their family to put a Perquimans baseball uniform on.
Macon, who just finished his junior season as an all-state catcher, grew up knowing about the experiences his dad, Leary, and grandfather, Ray, had.
Ray was a Pirate in the 1960s and Leary graduated from Perquimans in 1997 before playing at Barton. He, like Macon, was a catcher.
“Obviously, I want to be like my dad because he’s my hero and I have looked up to him my whole life,” Macon said. “To be in his shoes, play his position behind the plate, it’s just been kind of like a dream to me just to follow behind him.”
Macon also noted how much he’s looked up to Trot Nixon.
Nixon is another major league connection to the Perquimans program as the former longtime Boston Red Sox player, Macon said, is his second cousin. He also noted Nixon’s No. 7 jersey was hung in his crib after he was born.
Trot Nixon is the son of Dr. Billy Nixon, who is Macon’s great-uncle and played for Perquimans in the 1960s.
Billy Nixon is one of several uncles Leary said he knew played for Perquimans at one point, which led him to grow up with the program as well.
Macon was a force all season with the bat in his hands and Leary acknowledged how great it’s been to see his son continue the Perquimans baseball legacy in the family even though he made sure to not be the dad that pushed him into it.
“I’m probably more proud of the man he’s become because of baseball and Perquimans baseball than I am so much of his individual accomplishments on the field,” Leary said.
Then there’s the other Winslow family’s involvement with the Perquimans Pirates.
Jett, another all-state Pirate, just finished his final season with Perquimans while his dad Jeffery, an assistant coach, coached him for the last time.
Jett’s grandfather Wayne Winslow was also on the 1963 and 1964 teams with Hunter, so up until the Pirates defeated Cherryville on June 4, there was some internal family debate as to who the better team was.
“It was phenomenal,” Wayne said, of seeing his son and grandson win another title. “I’ve been telling them, I said, ‘Look, we were a better team than you boys. The only way that you can prove that you are a better team is to go back-to-back. If you go back-to-back, I will publicly pronounce you as the better team.’”
“So yeah, he’s admitted that,” Jeffery joked.
Jett, who will continue baseball at Apprentice School next year, said it was fun to have his dad, who played for Perquimans from 1988-1991, be an assistant coach for him.
“I wouldn’t have had it any other way,” Jett said. “He was definitely able to switch from being a dad to being a coach at the same time and it was a good combination. And it definitely made me a better player.”
There are a handful of other family connections within the program as well:
Colby Brown, who just graduated, and his dad Lyl is a former player, Brown is cousins with rising junior Collin Roberts, Mason Byrum and Trenton Byrum are brothers and both just graduated and Eli Gregory also just graduated after his dad Dan Gregory was an assistant coach.
“Graduating, there’s a lot of people who say, ‘Man, I can’t wait to get out of here’ or you graduate and a lot of people say, ‘I can’t wait to get back here,’” Roberson said. “And I was one of the ones who wanted to come back.
“A lot of the kids that are playing here, their parents made that same decision to come back. It’s special when they learn it at such a young age. They grow up wanting to be a Pirate and that’s the most special part of it.”