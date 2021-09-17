KITTY HAWK — The Fellowship of Christian Athletes will hold its first of two back-to-back Fall Fundraiser Benefits on Monday, October 25, 2021, at Camp Cale in Hertford, followed by the second Benefit, Tuesday, October 26, at the Ramada Plaza in Kill Devil Hills. This year’s event will feature Phil Ford, former UNC Tar Heel player, who was part of two ACC Championship teams, as well as ACC Player of the Year in 1978.
Ford was First Team All American in 1976, 1977 and 1978, along with National Player of the Year in 1978 by the Wooden Award, USBWA, NABC and Sporting News. Ford was also a part of the 1976 US Olympic Gold Medal basketball team, as well as a member of the NBA All Rookie team following his 1977-78 campaign, after being drafted second overall by the Kansas City Kings.
Ford was named to the ACC 50th Anniversary men's basketball team, honoring the fifty greatest players in Atlantic Coast Conference history in 2002.
Doors open at 6:00 pm. Enjoy dinner between 6:00 – 7:00 pm, with the program running from 7:00 – 8:30 pm. These events highlight and celebrate this past year’s ministry growth and raise funds necessary to support the local FCA chapter serving Northeast North Carolina, which includes Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Hertford, Pasquotank, and Perquimans counties.
Along with Ford, local coaches and athletes will share about FCA’s impact on their campuses throughout Northeast North Carolina.
Tables of eight can be hosted for $300 by businesses, organizations, churches, or individuals. For information about hosting a table, individual seats, or sponsorships, please contact
Northeast NC FCA Area Director Scott Williams at 252.564.2465 or Swilliams@fca.org or visit www.nencfca.org. The deadline for reservations is October 15.
All proceeds will help FCA continue to impact Northeast NC and meet the growing needs of this life-changing organization.