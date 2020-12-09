The United States Tennis Association (USTA) North Carolina and the North Carolina Tennis Foundation are proud to announce award recipients for 2020.
Every year, USTA North Carolina honors those who go above and beyond, both on and off the court. Organizations, volunteers, and players are recognized for growing the game and for their contributions to the sport.
This year, 22 award recipients have been named. The individuals and organizations recognized have represented tennis well during a year of uncertainty.
The 2020 award recipients are:
- Carlton Harris Tennis Professional of the Year – Aaron Mullennix (Charlotte, NC)
- Community Tennis Association of the Year – Raleigh Tennis Association (Raleigh, NC)
- Educational Merit Award Given by Buster & Karen Brown – Julie Dick (Raleigh, NC)
- Family of the Year Given by J. Blount & Dargan M. Williams – Bobby Taylor Family (Snow Hill, NC)
- Grady Elmore Media Excellence Award – Lisa Finney Griffith, Eden’s Own Journal (Eden, NC)
- Junior Tournament of the Year In Memory of John Allen Farfour — STA Level 1A Championships (Asheville, NC)
- Member Organization of the Year – MacGregor Downs Country Club (Cary, NC)
- Peggy Golden Spirit Award – Amy Brandon (Mooresville, NC)
- Special Tennis Event of the Year Given In Honor of Bev Earle – Winter Chill Tournament with Coach Simon Earnshaw and North Carolina State University’s Women’s & Men’s Tennis (Raleigh, NC)
- Tennis Official of the Year in Memory of Penny Brawley – Tracey Horton (Hickory, NC)
- USTA Jr. Team Tennis Local League Coordinator of the Year – Donald Clark (Snow Hill, NC)
- USTA League Tennis Local League Coordinator of the Year – Janie Ebner (Durham, NC)
- USTA NC Diversity Outreach and Inclusion Award – One Love Tennis (Wilmington, NC)
- Adaptive Tennis Award – Reid Kinlaw (Cary, NC)
- Adult/Senior Tennis Council Award – Chris Bull (Hendersonville, NC)
- Charity Tennis Event of the Year – Footprints on the Court with Abilities Tennis of North Carolina (Raleigh, NC)
- Facility of the Year – Raleigh Racquet Club (Raleigh, NC)
- High School Coach of the Year – Jessica Eblen (Hendersonville, NC)
- Junior Tennis Council Award – Rob Peterson (Cary, NC)
- League Volunteer Service Award – Beth Krogstie (Huntersville, NC)
- Outstanding Parks & Recreation Department – Goldsboro Parks & Recreation (Goldsboro, NC)
- USTA League Captain of the Year – Ron Stogner (Cary, NC)
North Carolina was well represented with three winners at the USTA Southern level. MacGregor Downs Country Club, Amy Brandon, and Coach Simon Earnshaw and North Carolina State University’s Women’s & Men’s Tennis all won their respective categories at the section level.
Since USTA North Carolina is not hosting an in-person Tennis Weekend event this year, recipients will be honored virtually.