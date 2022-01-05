ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands — Elizabeth City State University’s men’s basketball team didn’t have to do anything Sunday — except show up — to claim the trophy for winning the inaugural YES U.S. Virgin Islands Basketball Classic tournament.
And show up the Vikings did, winning both of their games in the three-team tournament at Antilles School’s Mark C. Marin Center.
Elizabeth City State — an NCAA Division II program that’s part of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association — opened the Classic on Friday with a 73-65 victory over Tennessee’s Fisk University, then clinched the title by beating Pennsylvania’s Point Park University 61-48 on Saturday.
In the USVI Classic’s final game Sunday, Point Park University beat Fisk University in a battle of NAIA programs 71-60.
Friday’s game
ECSU 73, Fisk 65
Shykeef Daniels had his third double-double of the season as the Vikings took control early in beating the Bulldogs.
Daniels — named the USVI Classic’s most valuable player — finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds, four steals, three assists and a blocked shot for Elizabeth City State, which improved to 3-0 all-time against Fisk.
Zaccheus Hobbs had a team-high 21 points and Gabe Kirkendall came off the bench to score 12 points for the Vikings, who led 35-25 at the halftime break.
Marcus Moultrie had a game-high 22 points, Devyn Payne had 13 points and Ethan Jones added 11 points for the Bulldogs, who suffered their sixth straight loss.
Saturday’s game
ECSU 61, Point Park 48
The Vikings showed some balance in winning their second straight tournament game and clinching the USVI Classic title in beating the short-handed Pioneers.
All 11 of Elizabeth City State’s players scored in Saturday’s game as the Vikings (9-4) built a 35-24 halftime lead.
The Beloti brothers led the way, with senior Brandon Beloti scoring 16 points and little brother Jayden Beloti, a freshman, adding 12 points.
Sherron Schifino scored a game-high 24 points and Jordan Stowe added 11 points for Point Park, which only brought six players to the tournament due to COVID-19 protocols.
Sunday’s game
Point Park 71, Fisk 60
Despite playing short-handed, the Pioneers won their first Classic game by making 10 3-pointers and surviving the Bulldogs’ second-half rally.
Schifino scored a game-high 23 points to lead three players in double figures for Point Park, which led 32-25 at the half and increased it to as many as 13 points early in the second half.
However, Fisk mounted a comeback, tying the score at 50-all with 7 minutes, 30 seconds remaining, and having several opportunities to take the lead.
But Schifino nailed a 3-pointer with 6:36 left to put the Pioneers back in the lead, increasing it back to double digits in the final minute.
Stowe and Jesse Calloway made three 3-pointers each, both finishing with 15 points for Point Park (7-5).
Jones led the Bulldogs (1-16) with 19 points. Ralph Davenport added 14 points and Gio Jackson had 12 points.