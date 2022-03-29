EDENTON — The John A. Holmes baseball team defeated Northeastern at home Friday night 5-4 with a last-inning rally.
After both teams scored one run in the first inning, Northeastern (4-3, 1-3 Northeastern Coastal Conference) broke the tie in the fifth with three runs for a 4-1 lead.
Edenton (6-4, 3-1 NCC) scored two to get within one in the bottom of the sixth and two more to win the game in the bottom of the seventh.
The Aces just had four hits in their win with Caleb Chappell, Hank Downum, Davis Halstead and Jimbo Parrish reaching base safely. Parrish had two runs batted in as Halstead had one.
Colson Williams pitched all seven innings for Edenton with four earned runs, three strikeouts, no walks and eight hits allowed.
The Eagles were led by Christian Wolfen’s 3-for-3 day at the plate with an RBI and Carter Stevenson knocking in three runs including one hit on the day.
Edenton’s one-run win comes three days after a one run-loss to Northeastern in Elizabeth City.
Perquimans 18, North East Carolina Prep 0: The Pirates (11-0, 4-0 Four Rivers Conference) trounced the Huskies (2-2, 1-2 FRC) once again at home Friday night.
Perquimans scored eight in the first and seven in the second.
Colby Brown went 4-for-4, scoring eventually every time, while Jett Winslow went 3-for-3 with four RBIs. Eli Gregory went 2-for-3 with four RBI as well.
SOFTBALL
Perquimans 20, North East Carolina Prep 0: For the second time in a week, the Lady Pirates (6-3, 2-0 FRC) beat the Lady Huskies (0-3, 0-2 FRC) 20-0.
Jewel Benton led the home team with a 3-for-3 day and four RBIs, while Elizabeth Gregory and Kaileigh Nixon both added three each.
Twelve runs were scored in the bottom of the first inning.
Hickory (Va.) 8, John A. Holmes 5: The Lady Aces (3-6) dropped their non-conference home game Friday night against the Lady Hawks (3-0).
Edenton held a 4-3 lead going into the sixth inning, but Hickory scored four in the top half to take a 7-4 lead.
COLLEGE
The Mid-Atlantic Christian baseball team went 2-1 over the weekend, starting with a home doubleheader sweep over Christendom College Saturday afternoon.
The Mustangs (13-21) won the first game 17-5 and the second game 12-4.
Jakob Prebe hit a pinch-hit grand slam in the first game, while Alex Miller, Riane Franklin and Jalyn Lee all knocked in two runs.
In the second game, Jack Valachovic hit a three-run home run with Lee and Franklin knocking in two runs again.
A three-game winning streak for MACU was then stopped by Apprentice School Sunday in a 6-5 result in Hampton, Virginia.